Gallia Co. man dies in a single-vehicle crash in Gallipolis.
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead after a Monday evening car crash in in Gallia County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the crash happened around 6:30 on County Road 34.
A new release from the agency says that 64-year-old Danny Thompson from Gallipolis lost control of his truck going around a curve.
His truck went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail then a tree and flipped over and fell down a steep embankment.
The vehicle landed on its wheels in a creek.
The highway patrol says Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The road was closed for about four hours because of the crash.
