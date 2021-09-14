Advertisement

Gallia Co. man dies in a single-vehicle crash in Gallipolis.

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead after a Monday evening car crash in in Gallia County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the crash happened around 6:30 on County Road 34.

A new release from the agency says that 64-year-old Danny Thompson from Gallipolis lost control of his truck going around a curve.

His truck went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail then a tree and flipped over and fell down a steep embankment.

The vehicle landed on its wheels in a creek.

The highway patrol says Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The road was closed for about four hours because of the crash.

