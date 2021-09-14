House on Tower Road ruined by fire

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief says a house is ruined by a fire Monday. The fire happened at a home on Tower Road, about half a mile from US Route 50.

Firefighters say a woman and her step-son noticed the fire and tried to put it out but couldn’t. They had minor burns, but they were able to get out safely. When firefighters got there, they say the house was fully involved. The two-story wood-frame house is a total loss.

Firefighters say they think the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. They are still investigating, but they believe the fire is electrical. A dog and a cat are missing and presumed dead. One dog did manage to escape.

Firefighters from Little Hocking had help from Belpre, Dunham Township, Blennerhassett and Washington Bottom fire departments.

