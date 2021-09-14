Advertisement

House on Tower Road ruined by fire

By Phyllis Smith and Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief says a house is ruined by a fire Monday. The fire happened at a home on Tower Road, about half a mile from US Route 50.

Firefighters say a woman and her step-son noticed the fire and tried to put it out but couldn’t. They had minor burns, but they were able to get out safely. When firefighters got there, they say the house was fully involved. The two-story wood-frame house is a total loss.

Firefighters say they think the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. They are still investigating, but they believe the fire is electrical. A dog and a cat are missing and presumed dead. One dog did manage to escape.

Firefighters from Little Hocking had help from Belpre, Dunham Township, Blennerhassett and Washington Bottom fire departments.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Fire Departments Called In For Wrights Road Garage Fire
Power outages reported in south Parkersburg area Sunday morning
Sternwheeler Festival Fireworks
This Year’s Sternwheel Fireworks a “Salute to America”
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID cases
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
West Virginia sets 2 daily records for positive virus cases

Latest News

A local recovery coordinator says it's a situation recent moratoriums won't help.
Access to drug treatment facilities continues to be an issue in Wood County
COVID-19 West Virginia
West Virginia officials encourage the public to get vaccinated
Wood County Commission hears from architects on new 911 center
‘Concerning’ rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU bed increases in Ohio, officials say
SEO hospitals call for residents to vaccinate, wear masks