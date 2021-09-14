Advertisement

Mineral Wells PSD: Boil Water Advisory affecting multiple areas

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release the Mineral Wells Public Service District has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a break in a 4″ main water line in the vicinity of 5994 Elizabeth Pike.

This will affect customers in the following areas: 4827 Elizabeth Pike to 7362 Elizabeth Pike, Bogal Ridge Road, Riggs Run Road, Awesome Valley Road, 279 Slate Creek Road to 1303 Slate Creek Road, Wilson Avenue, and Bluefield Street.

