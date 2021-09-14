Mineral Wells PSD: Boil Water Advisory affecting multiple areas

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release the Mineral Wells Public Service District has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a break in a 4″ main water line in the vicinity of 5994 Elizabeth Pike.

This will affect customers in the following areas: 4827 Elizabeth Pike to 7362 Elizabeth Pike, Bogal Ridge Road, Riggs Run Road, Awesome Valley Road, 279 Slate Creek Road to 1303 Slate Creek Road, Wilson Avenue, and Bluefield Street.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.