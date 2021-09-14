Obituary: Cunningham, Brittany

Brittany Marie Cunningham, 25, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on Sept 4, 2021. The result of an ATV accident.

She was born on March 30, 1996, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Iva Mitter-Cunningham and Mark Cunningham.

She is survived by her children Cameron and Kaydence Tallhammer and Carter Richards (Jesse Richards) her parents, Mark Cunningham of Parkersburg, WV and Iva Mitter Cunningham of Toledo, Ohio (Joshua Gibbs) , siblings Kiaya Cunningham of Toledo, Ohio; Justin Cunningham of Toledo, Ohio and half-brother Elijah Cunningham (Amanda Barnett) of Gassaway, WV; her nephews Aiden, Karson, and Bransen Cunningham; several aunts, cousins and uncles throughout WV, Ohio, IL, AL, AZ, GA, and CA. Grandfather in Orma, WV. Great Grandmother Edna Smith, of Glenville, WV.

Brittany loved life. Whether it was working with her patients at MHHC, working with her own children or others’ children during pee wee football practice, she loved life, friends and children, but she especially loved telling the accomplishments of her own babies. She was a Calhoun Graduate Class of 2014.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Dave and Debbie Cunningham, great-grandparents Alice and Frank Cunningham, Linda Cunningham; Aunt Sue; Uncle Bob; maternal grandparents Delores and William Bradfield; and Aunt Michele Bradfield.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Her final resting place in Big Springs, with her grandparents, at a later date. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Steve Boggs officiating, with visitation from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.