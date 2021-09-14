Obituary: Handley, Larry Eldon

Larry Eldon Handley, 60 of Walker, WV. passed away September 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Milton, WV. the son of the late Jack Eldon Handley and Helen Loretta Edwards Handley (Rayburn) of Point Pleasant, WV.

He played Little League baseball as a child and played football for Hurricane High School. He had worked for the WV. Department of Highways for 31 years and 11 months. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying bear and deer hunting, fishing, four wheeling and attending the Blackwater 100, NACAR racing, spending time at his cabin and in the mountains. He was witty and enjoyed listening to and getting to know people. He was a Christian by faith.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Louise DeGoines Handley of Walker, WV. His sister in law, Debbie Hewitt of Davisville and her children. His beloved best friend, Dale Davis of Vienna, WV. as well as many other family and friends. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Harold Edwards and Surilda Duncan Edwards and Harry Gorden Handley and Virginia Easter McAllister Handley.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Denise Humphries officiating. Burial will be in the K of P Cemetery at Elizabeth, WV.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.