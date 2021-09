Obituary: Marks, Dollie Evelyn Basnett

Dollie Evelyn Basnett Marks, 86, of Mt. Zion, WV made her transition from this life into glory on September 5, 2021.

She was born April 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Everett and Gladys Bell Basnett.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Foster Marks, and her sister Betty Basnett.

Whenever you visited Dollie, you would probably find her sitting at her sewing machine making quilts. She made many quilts in her lifetime.

Dollie left to cherish her memory, her children, Geneva and Leonard Schmidt, Jenevieve Dugger, Geneda Miller and Forest Marks and sister Eva Marks. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV will be held on Thursday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. Rest in peace Dollie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

