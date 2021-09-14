Obituary: Ritchea, Betty

Betty Ruth (Porter) Ritchea, 94, was called home by her Heavenly Father on September 12, 2021 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living. She was born on May 6, 1927 to the late William D. Porter and the late Bina (McLaughlin) Porter.

Betty graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1945 and married the love of her life, James Everett Ritchea, in 1948. They were married 72 years until his death in 2020 and are together for eternity.

Betty lived a life of Service to her family, church and community. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church, now (Harmony Baptist). She retired from Ames Company where she worked for over 35 years.

One of the joys of her life after retirement was volunteering at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She spent over 18,000 hours there mainly in the Medical Library where she made a lifetime friendship with librarian Shauna Harper & Tammy Mayhew.

Mrs. Ritchea was involved in many community activities such as being on the Parkersburg Housing Authority. For over 30 years she sold tickets to Parkersburg South High School sporting events and was inducted into the South Football Hall of Fame. She was also active in many Masonic Organizations such as the Eastern Star, (71 years) and the White Shrine.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a granddaughter, Sara Beth Ritchea of Parkersburg; her siblings Ed Porter, Irene Collins and Beulah Bibbee; and a son-in-law, Homer Vaughan.

She is survived by two children, Jody L. Vaughan of Parkersburg and Mark A. (Cindy) Ritchea of Washington, WV; four grandchildren, Ashley Curry and Amanda Wilson of Parkersburg, Chris (Anna) Vaughan of Celina, TX and Megan (Joe) Morgan of Massillon Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Zoe Wilson, Zach Wilson, Keenan Curry, Chace Curry, Kynslee Curry of Parkersburg, Isaac House of Mountain Home, AR., Oliver Vaughan of Celina, TX and Levi Morgan of Massilion , OH; one great-great- granddaughter, Preslee McCauley of Parkersburg. Betty was the last of her generation.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street in south Parkersburg with her only grandson, Chris Vaughan delivering the eulogy and Pastor Mark Houser will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.m. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Erickson All Sports Facility.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honor to serve the Ritchea family.