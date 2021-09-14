One Hurt in Wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Vienna, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck between a car and what police described as a “trash truck.”

The wreck happened in front of Sam’s Club on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police are still investigating what happened, but our reporter on the scene said a box truck was on its side and a blue car had significant damage.

As of now, only the one person’s injuries have been reported, and police said they were non life-threatening.

The Vienna Police Department and the Vienna Fire Department were on the scene.

