One Hurt in Wreck on Grand Central Avenue
A two-vehicle crash on Grand Central Avenue in Vienna leaves one person in the hospital.
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Vienna, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck between a car and what police described as a “trash truck.”
The wreck happened in front of Sam’s Club on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.
Police are still investigating what happened, but our reporter on the scene said a box truck was on its side and a blue car had significant damage.
As of now, only the one person’s injuries have been reported, and police said they were non life-threatening.
The Vienna Police Department and the Vienna Fire Department were on the scene.
