Williamstown bank robber sentenced

Billy White Shoes apologizes in court.
Billy White Shoes apologizes in court.(Hannah Stutler)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The man who robbed the Williamstown Bank in 2017 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday morning.

William “Billy White Shoes” Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in December.

Johnson was supposed to be sentenced earlier this month, but that was delayed while attorneys figured out how much time served credit to recommend.

The State gave a nonbinding recommendation that Johnson get 1,185 days credit for time served, but Judge J.D. Beane only gave him 819.

Johnson told Judge Beane he wishes there could be a treatment program to help him fix his behavior like some drug offenders go through, but ultimately accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized.

“I’d like to apologize to anyone in my life that I’ve ever harmed,” said Johnson. “And the only way that apology will ever mean anything is if I change my behavior. I have to change the behavior. I wish there was some place you could send me beside prison, but there’s really not.”

Johnson is also accused of robbing the People’s Bank branch in Marietta last year. He was arrested in Wood County not long after the robbery happened.

