Williamstown High Schoolers show some love to school building and first responders

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -A group of Williamstown High schoolers and a nonprofit organization made sure their school and the local police department got some love today.

“It was a service project for our team, the Education Alliance. We try to honor them with more than just a ceremony but by showing acts of service ourselves and then by of course recognizing them and honoring them for their service,” Amelia Courts said.

The service project Amelia Courts talked about involved power washing the Williamstown High School, planting new flowers and trimming some bushes outside the building. Courts, who’s the CEO of Education Alliance partnered with Student Body President Halley Landis and other students to get this job done- and honor local first responders-including Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham.

“I know Shawn Graham. He was there for me whenever my family needed him personally. So I was very thankful for him. Like, not really there to help but just there to support us and our family,” Landis said.

Landis says the school is still reflecting on the anniversary of 9/11 and wanted to continue their recognition of that somber day by honoring local first responders.

“I’ve seen all the stories of everyone coming out of the towers and just how everyone came together the next day and I think that’s really important today that we remember that spirit of coming together.”

Graham says it’s reassuring to know that kids who were not born when 9/11 happened are learning about what happened that day and that they respect the work first responders do every day.

