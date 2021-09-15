Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case
Firefighters say a house on Tower Road is ruined by a fire Monday.
House on Tower Road ruined by fire
Brittany Cunningham obit
Obituary: Cunningham, Brittany

Latest News

Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group
A North Carolina couple became the first to get married on the Frying Pan Tower 30 miles off...
Love is an ocean: Couple gets married 30 miles out to sea on lighthouse platform
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict