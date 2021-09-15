FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Officials have voted, and the decision is in. Bridge Day will proceed as planned after a 4-2 vote.

This comes after the Gov. Jim Justice urged the county to proceed with Bridge Day during his COVID-19 press briefing and concerns were voiced by the community in person and over zoom.

The commission will continue to meet every Wednesday until the event to plan how to prepare to host the event safely.

Bridge Day is scheduled for October 16.

