Council narrowly approves seeking bids for Point Park Marketplace building

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council has narrowly agreed to allow the city to seek bids for the property that formerly housed the Point Park Marketplace.

The vote was 5-4 to approve the resolution that failed to advance to a vote at a council meeting last month.

The city obtained the property nearly 10 years ago in a trade for a parking lot in another part of the city, and leased it to different firms that operated the Marketplace, before it closed for good in 2019.

Development Director Ryan Barber explained to council there will be a process for selecting the successful bidder for the property, including a review board staffed partly by members of council.

Those having objections to the measure are concerned the city administration hasn’t looked at other options for occupants for the building.

”I don’t understand the need to sell this immediately when we have not exhausted any uses for that building,” district #5 Councilman J.R. Carpenter said. “For instance, the Veterans Museum needs a home. We have several non-profits that need homes at reduced costs.”

Council member Wendy Tuck tried unsuccessfully to refer the measure to council’s finance committee.

Council, meanwhile voted to advance to second reading an ordinance granting 50-cent an hour raises for some city employees, notably long-time police officers.

Supporters say it might persuade some officers thinking of retiring after 20 years to stay on a little while longer. But some council members question the cost to the city, and the measure being enacted in the middle of the current budget year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.