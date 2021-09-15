Motorcyclist charged after leading authorities on chase

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A motorcycle rider is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase around Vienna Tuesday morning.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said his department was asked to investigate a possibly stolen motorcycle spotted in the parking lot of Goodwill in Vienna around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. By the time the officer arrived on scene, a suspect had already left on the bike. A short time later, another officer spotted a motorcycle on 9th Avenue and tried to pull him over for questioning, but the driver fled. The officer started to chase him, but stopped when the motorcyclist began riding through residential yards.

Not long after, Pifer said the Wood County Sheriff’s Department spotted the motorcyclist near College Parkway and Briscoe Road. The biker tried to avoid deputies by again driving through yards.

The Parkersburg Police also got involved and eventually the motorcyclist pulled over near the Snyder Activity Center and fled on foot.

Mark Edward Still, 47, of Parkersburg, was arrested by deputies a short time later.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said Still is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and for driving on a suspended license. He also has an outstanding capias warrant.

Stephens said Still lost his license on his third DUI offense.

Further charges are pending out of Vienna.

