Obituary: Copen, Allen

Allen Eugene Copen Jr, 70, of Williamstown, WV, passed away with his family by his side on September 11, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on June 22, 1951, in Morgantown, WV to the late Allen Eugene Copen Sr. and Elizabeth Ann (Davis) Copen. On May 5,1991, Allen was married to Vicki Lynn (Douthitt) Copen and recently celebrated 30 years of marriage this year.

Allen is survived by his wife, Vicki Copen, son, Scott Copen of Bruceton Mills, WV, and two daughters, Melissa Copen of Morgantown, WV, and Jessica (Copen) Giannone and husband Jimmy of Upper Sandusky, OH.

He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Gary Clements Jr. and Adriana Copen of Morgantown, WV, and Trent, Wyatt, and Levi Copen of Bruceton Mills, WV, two sisters in law, three brothers in law, a niece and several nephews, as well as a great niece and several great nephews.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Allen Eugene Copen Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Copen, infant son, Patrick Allen Copen, and Aunt Faye (Copen) Bishop.

Allen graduated from Kingwood High School in 1969. He was a 43 year retiree of Pleasants Power/Willow Island (First Energy) in Belmont, WV, and retired in 2018. Allen was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. As a boy, Allen and his father traveled and went on many hunting and fishing expeditions. Allen earned his Eagle Scout in 1968 as part of Troop 81 in Kingwood, WV. Allen especially liked spending time with his grandchildren and passing along all of his knowledge of the outdoors with them. Everyone that knew Allen would say that he was a true family man and was always willing to end a helping hand. He loved West Virginia Mountaineer and Williamstown Yellowjacket football, and could always be seen sporting a WVU or WHS shirt or hat. Allen was a member of the Williamstown football club and filmed many home football games for the team.

Funeral services will be held at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta, OH on Saturday, September 18th at 1:00 pm with Scott Morehead officiating. Friends and family may call Friday, September 17th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and before the service from noon to 1:00 pm on Saturday.

Donations may be made in Allen’s name to the American Cancer Society. Checks can be made out to the American Cancer Society with notation of “In Memory of Allen Copen” to: Relay for Life of Williamstown, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Copen family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

