Obituary: Gank, Melvin

Melvin W. Gank, 77, of Mineral Wells, WV died Saturday September 11, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Hutton, MD a son of the late Gordon Ray and Dorothy Alice (Steiding) Gank.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Parkersburg, a Pipe Fitter with Local 152, an honorary member of the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland, and served as president of the Aurora West Virginia Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid deer hunter and loved camping and hunting in Colorado and Illinois. He was also a member of the West Virginia Bow Hunters Association.

He is survived by two daughters Tadjana Ross (Randy) of Morgantown and Debra Brammer (Mike) of Aurora, WV; two stepdaughters Cindy Letour of Sharon, PA and Jody Moretti (Rick) of Hermitage, PA; two stepsons John Blatt (Belinda) of Washington, WV and James Blatt (Judy) of Belleville, WV; two grandchildren Ashley Ross of Morgantown, and Thomas Brammer of Aurora, WV; nine step grandchildren Ron Carroll of Cleveland, OH, Tracy Kennedy of Warren, OH, Missie Palat of Prince Frederick, MD, Johnny Blatt of Virginia Beach, VA, James R. Blatt of South Carolina, Paul J. Blatt of Texas, William A. Blatt of Parkersburg, Chase and Colton Moretti both of Hermitage, PA; several great grandchildren; a brother Gordon Gank; and two sisters Martha Fike and Inise Bell.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Geneva (Lucas) Blatt Gank in July of this year; two brothers Lavern and Kenneth Gank; and a sister Eleanor Grable. Services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.