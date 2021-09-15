Obituary: Lipscomb, Les J.

Les J. Lipscomb Jr., a son of the late Leslie J. Lipscomb, Sr. and Shirley Kylene Suton passed away in the early morning hours at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, on September 14, 2021.

He was married to the love of his life, Judith R. Cooper Lipscomb and they had three sons, Robert Barker, Sr. (Becky) of Vienna, Joey Lipscomb (Jodi) of Davisville and Ricky Barker (Jenny) of Walker. Les is also survived by nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, with two on the way; one sister, Shelly Shephard (Larry) of Davisville; special nephew, Matthew Lipscomb of Davisville; and special friends, Joe and Darlene Kiger.

Les had worked for Wood County Schools as a coordinator. He enjoyed his dog, Cooper, cat, Snickerdoodle, working in the garage and street rods. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1118, American Legion Post 15, and VFW Post 1212.

The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with his family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.