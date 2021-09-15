Advertisement

Obituary: Lipscomb, Les J.

Les Lipscomb obit
Les Lipscomb obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Les J. Lipscomb Jr., a son of the late Leslie J. Lipscomb, Sr. and Shirley Kylene Suton passed away in the early morning hours at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, on September 14, 2021.

He was married to the love of his life, Judith R. Cooper Lipscomb and they had three sons, Robert Barker, Sr. (Becky) of Vienna, Joey Lipscomb (Jodi) of Davisville and Ricky Barker (Jenny) of Walker. Les is also survived by nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, with two on the way; one sister, Shelly Shephard (Larry) of Davisville; special nephew, Matthew Lipscomb of Davisville; and special friends, Joe and Darlene Kiger.

Les had worked for Wood County Schools as a coordinator. He enjoyed his dog, Cooper, cat, Snickerdoodle, working in the garage and street rods. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1118, American Legion Post 15, and VFW Post 1212.

The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with his family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case
Firefighters say a house on Tower Road is ruined by a fire Monday.
House on Tower Road ruined by fire
Brittany Cunningham obit
Obituary: Cunningham, Brittany

Latest News

Allen Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, Allen
Melvin Gank obit
Obituary: Gank, Melvin
Kathleen Riel obit
Obituary: Riel, Kathleen
Gary Ward obit
Obituary: Ward, Gary
Eddie Lynch obit
Obituary: Lynch, Eddie P.