Obituary: Lynch, Eddie P.

Eddie P. Lynch, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 19, 1936, in Ritchie County, WV a son of the late Samuel R. and Opal Blanche Haught Lynch. Eddie graduated from Harrisville High School, he retired from GE Plastics where he worked in the lab. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Eddie served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by his son Jim Lynch (Paula) of Parkersburg; his former wife and friend Sharon Lynch of Mineral Wells; three grandchildren Katie Lynch (Travis Ewing), Garret Lynch (Courtney), and Nick Lynch; three great-grandchildren Andree Ewing, Emery and Eliza Jennings; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Oma Jean Lynch of Deerwalk, sister-in law Cathy Bailey of St. Marys, sister and brother-in-law Kelley and Jeff Houchin of Arnoldsburg, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sister’s Elma Rose and Erma Freed; one brother Richard G. Lynch.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday September 17, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home south Parkersburg

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.