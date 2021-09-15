Advertisement

Obituary: Lynch, Eddie P.

Eddie Lynch obit
Eddie Lynch obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eddie P. Lynch, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 19, 1936, in Ritchie County, WV a son of the late Samuel R. and Opal Blanche Haught Lynch. Eddie graduated from Harrisville High School, he retired from GE Plastics where he worked in the lab. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Eddie served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by his son Jim Lynch (Paula) of Parkersburg; his former wife and friend Sharon Lynch of Mineral Wells; three grandchildren Katie Lynch (Travis Ewing), Garret Lynch (Courtney), and Nick Lynch; three great-grandchildren Andree Ewing, Emery and Eliza Jennings; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Oma Jean Lynch of Deerwalk, sister-in law Cathy Bailey of St. Marys, sister and brother-in-law Kelley and Jeff Houchin of Arnoldsburg, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sister’s Elma Rose and Erma Freed; one brother Richard G. Lynch.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday September 17, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home south Parkersburg

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case
Firefighters say a house on Tower Road is ruined by a fire Monday.
House on Tower Road ruined by fire
Brittany Cunningham obit
Obituary: Cunningham, Brittany

Latest News

Allen Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, Allen
Melvin Gank obit
Obituary: Gank, Melvin
Kathleen Riel obit
Obituary: Riel, Kathleen
Gary Ward obit
Obituary: Ward, Gary