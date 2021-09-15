Obituary: Moore, Eugene “Dick”

Eugene “Dick” Moore, 93 of Davisville, WV passed away September 13, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born May 7, 1928 in Akron, OH, a son of the late Buell Moore and Hazel Slack Moore.

Dick served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a Crew Chief on a B-29 bomber. He retired from the Dozer business. He was a member of Tri-County Worship Center. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Janet Snyder Moore; son, Douglas Moore; daughters, Michelle Tranthum, Terri Thorn, Patrice Shears; brother, Paul Moore; and 12 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Edwin Moore.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Everett Snyder and Jeff Mayfield officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Moore family.

