Obituary: Radabaugh, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Radabaugh, 83, of Grantsville, WV passed away on Thursday September the 9, 2021, at Cedar Grove Senior Assisted Living, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born February 15, 1938, a daughter of the late Henry and Edna Atkinson Kight.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband M. Duane Radabaugh.

She was a long-time member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Eastern Stars, C.E.O.S., United Methodist women, and many other groups. She also was a volunteer at Sunshine Corner at Minnie Hamilton’s Health care. With her love of flowers, she was a florist for most of her life.

In her passing she has left behind her sister Leota Grimm, daughter Marcia Ann Swisher, son Michael Duane Radabaugh, two grandkids Amber Long and Tiffany Swisher, and three great-grand kids Mikaela Long, Byron Long, and Landon Summers.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a graveside service at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery at 5:00 pm on Thursday September 16, 2021, with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a memorial fund established at Calhoun County Bank, Grantsville, P.O. Box 430, Grantsville, WV 26147 (Memo line: Michael Radabaugh for Patricia Radabaugh). All proceeds will be going to front line workers this is one way she can give back to the people of Calhoun County one last time. Online condolences may be made at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

