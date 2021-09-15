Obituary: Riel, Kathleen

On September 13, 2021, Kathleen “Katie” Riel passed peacefully at home with her children present. She was born in Harrisville WV and attended schools in Ritchie and Wood County. Kathleen was a homemaker and was very frugal. She made a little go a long way in feeding her family with five children, and she made sure that her kids had everything they needed.

Kathleen had many interests including crocheting, knitting, collecting antiques, and gardening. She had a green thumb and could always doctor withered plants back to life. She loved to travel and her face would light up when telling you about her travels out west to see the Grand Teton mountains, Estes Park, Yellowstone, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Her children always knew that they could stop by anytime for a cup of tea with Mom in the kitchen or sit on the swing on the back porch. She usually had a dessert on hand, with her particular best being German chocolate cake, homemade strawberry-rhubarb pie and pumpkin pie with the flakiest crust.

Kathleen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and they each have their own happy memories of time spent with her.

Most of all, she believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Riel; her parents, Alvin and Elizabeth Moore; her siblings, Maxine Delancey (Richard), Wilma Thompson (Charles), Gary Moore, Dennis Moore, Donna Moore; and her grandson John C.M. Riel.

She is survived by her brother, Carlos Moore (Terri); her children, Vicki Bumgarner (Ron), Mark Riel (Sandra), Phillip Riel (Kim), Kelly Memel (Kevan), Carol D. Riel; her grandchildren, Joe Bumgarner (Cyndi), Sara Klesel (Patrick), Brandy Clift, Amanda King (Daniel), Jade Riel, Scott Trew (Alexandra), Devan Memel (Jordan), Michael Rader, Brittany Rader (Adam Elzein), Chelsie Rader (Jarrod Shannon); and her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Will, Brandon, Jeremy, Michael, Emma, Grey, Baylor, M.J., Harper, Graham, Innis, Mayci, Bethany, Atlas, Trey and Olivia.

Funeral will be at 11am on Friday, September 17, at Leavitt’s Funeral Home, Pastor Dennis Pratt officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation hours will be Thursday, the 16th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday.

