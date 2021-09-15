Obituary: Ward, Gary

Gary Alan Ward, 77, of Elizabeth, WV formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at home on Monday September 13, 2021.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 8, 1944 to the late Jesse and Mabel (Riffle) Ward. In his younger years, Gary worked at several Parkersburg businesses including East End Drug Store, McClinton Chevrolet, and the marble factory.

In later years he worked at B-1 Auto and Midway Used cars; before retiring from O’Ames in 2002 after almost thirty-four years. In his retirement years he drove cars for Dave’s Auto in Elizabeth. Gary’s biggest passion and love was for anything car related. From wheeling and dealing, any kind of racing, car shows, or simply just cruisin. He also loved camping in the WV mountains, traveling to Florida with the camper during a couple winters, and trips to the beach with his family.

Gary is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years Dorothy Ward; whom he married on July 11, 1964; three children Dan Ward (Kim) of Guyton, GA, Kathy Anderson of Roanoke, VA, and Lisa Cogar (John) of Parkersburg; 8 grandchildren Jesse Ward, Jacob Ward (Breon), Julia Marsh (Dalton), Colton Anderson, Callie Stone (Tristan), Dylan Cogar (Aeshia), Emily Cogar, and Rachel Cogar; six great grandchildren; a sister Linda Wildman; and a brother Larry Ward.

Services will be Saturday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Robert Kniley officiating. Burial will be at the Wilding Family Cemetery in Jackson County.

Visitation will be Friday 5-8 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

