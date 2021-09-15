Parkersburg man arrested after standoff with authorities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is behind bars Wednesday after a two hour standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday.

Wood County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rick George said the standoff began after authorities were called to a domestic situation at the Rolling Hills Apartment complex. There, a man had been accused of hitting a woman with a gun and physically attacking two others. When authorities arrived on scene, the man ran inside and refused to come out.

The Parkersburg Police Department’s negotiator was called in and tried for some time to get him to surrender, but was unsuccessful.

After about two hours, the SWAT team breached the apartment and arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Carl Forshey.

Forshey is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. A number of other charges are still pending, including a domestic battery charge. George said Forshey has two previous convictions for domestic battery, meaning if the third one goes through it will likely be upgraded to a felony.

Forshey was arraigned Tuesday evening and given a $50,000 bond.

Other than a few scratches, George said no officers were hurt during the standoff.

