Parkersburg Salvation Army receives new emergency response vehicle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Salvation Army in Parkersburg just got a sweet new ride that will go above and beyond the average car to help those facing difficult challenges.

“This vehicle has the ability to transport hot meals, cold meals, comfort meals, whatever you want to call it, from a fixed feeding location to anywhere this vehicle can drive,” said Major Patrick Richmond of the Parkersburg Salvation Army.

Richmond, who has been at the Salvation Army of Parkersburg for 2 years said it’s been a while since they have had an emergency response vehicle like this. But, now that they do have one, he’s eager to get it to the streets where people need it the most.

“This unit can be assigned to a national disaster, whether it be a hurricane, a man-made disaster, or anything that requires compassion, requires humanitarian help, anything along those lines... this vehicle can be requested to go and serve,” Richmond said.

While it will be able to provide food and water to people in disaster areas, Richmond says it will supply way more than just the necessities to help people get by.

“On the back of this vehicle, it says the hope is on the way. And that’s what we actually hope this vehicle is visualized as. As an opportunity for people to come in and help make a change and help offer hope during a hopeless time. Whether that be somebody who doesn’t know where they will be getting their next meal today or where they are going to get their next meal,” Richmond said.

“Maybe it be at a national disaster and their home is gone and they don’t know how they are going to eat and this vehicle, with its team and the food provided, will be able to provide that hope.”

Richmond said workers can be sent out in this vehicle for up to 14 days and that the Salvation Army kitchen will help them stock up on supplies...and most importantly, hope. Kaitlin Streator, WTAP, Parkersburg This is Home.

Anyone interested in learning more about this emergency response vehicle or how to sign up to be a salvation army volunteer can come to the Parkersburg Salvation Army Parkersburg headquarters on September 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.