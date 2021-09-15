Advertisement

Riverfest planned for this weekend

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We haven’t seen the last of the paddlewheeler boats that came to Marietta last week for the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival.

This week, several of them are assembled along the Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers at Point Park, for this weekend’s Parkersburg Riverfest.

It takes place Friday night through Saturday at the Point. And like the Marietta festival, it attracts captains from all along the river from Pittsburgh to Charleston.

”The captains all come together,” says organizer Scot Heckert, “because they all go to Pomeroy next weekend, and this is a way they can come to Marietta, lay over, spend some time in Parkersburg, have a little fun here, then go down the river and have a little more fun. It’s their vacation time.”

Riverfest wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and Heckert says it was the captains coming together that made this year’s event happen.

It’s open to the public, with live music Friday and Saturday nights from 7-11 P.M. Midnight Outlaws will be playing Friday night, while Band of Brothers is scheduled for Saturday night.

