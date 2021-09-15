Small group of Parkersburg South band seniors mentoring underclassmen for the future

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South marching band is 90 patriots strong with 11 seniors.

Band director Chris Shew says that those seniors are making the best of this year and helping the new recruits prepare for the future.

“We’ve just kind of tried to work through everything as it comes. Because we never know what tomorrow is going to bring,” says drum major, Kainen Drake.

This year’s seniors are looking forward to playing in front of a crowd after many of their performances were canceled last year.

“These kids, they’re doing the best that they can when they’ve only had 18 months of not a lot. And it’s been a shock to a lot of their systems I think,” says Parkersburg South band director, Chris Shew.

Shew says this senior class is relatively small, but they’re taking charge and helping underclassmen.

“With us being the section leaders, we really got to act as role models for them,” says center snare drum, Hunter Phillips. “So they can kind of morph into that, as the leaders go on.”

Shew describes this year’s halftime show as “jazz detective noir” themed.

It starts with a classic from Phil Collins and ends with a song from a James Bond movie.

Shew says, “They’re working hard and I can’t ask them to do anymore than that. If they’re giving me everything they can, what else can you ask out of a kid? And it’s really nothing you can, other than that.”

The Parkersburg South band will be performing this Friday as the Patriots go up against the Parkersburg High School Big Reds.

