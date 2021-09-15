Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Dennis Pettey

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Dennis Pettey is a senior three sport athlete for the Warren Warriors. Dennis stars in football, basketball, and track and field for the Warriors.

Dennis also rocks a 3.4 GPA, and makes sure that academics are at the forefront of his life.

As a senior, Dennis wants to take his final season, and spend it growing deeper relationships with his teammates.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
Firefighters say a house on Tower Road is ruined by a fire Monday.
House on Tower Road ruined by fire
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire

Latest News

Student Athlete: Dennis Pettey
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete: Dennis Pettey
Scores and highlights of high school football
2021 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap
Samara Nunn is a soccer player at Parkersburg South
Student Athlete of the Week: Samara Nunn
Ezra Minard is a cross country runner at Marietta High School
Student Athlete of the Week: Ezra Minard