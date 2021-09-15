Student Athlete of the Week: Dennis Pettey
Dennis Pettey is a senior three sport athlete for the Warren Warriors. Dennis stars in football, basketball, and track and field for the Warriors.
Dennis also rocks a 3.4 GPA, and makes sure that academics are at the forefront of his life.
As a senior, Dennis wants to take his final season, and spend it growing deeper relationships with his teammates.
