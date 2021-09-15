Advertisement

UPDATE: Charges expected after Tuesday morning wreck on Grand Central Avenue

One woman was injured in a four vehicle wreck on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.
One woman was injured in a four vehicle wreck on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charges will likely be pressed following a four-vehicle crash on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said the wreck was caused by a blue 2016 Honda HRV in the southbound lanes that went left of center and hit a trash truck, causing it to turn onto its side. The HRV then careened into a third vehicle and ended up in the northbound lanes. A fourth vehicle was damaged when it ran into debris from the wreck.

Pifer identified the driver of the HRV as Trina Richards of Marietta. He said she was the only one hurt in the crash and that her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating why Richards went left of center, but Pifer said charges are expected.

The Vienna Police Department, the Vienna Fire Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

