UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark evaluating non-emergent surgeries case-by-case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is now evaluating non-emergent surgeries on a case-by-case basis, after the hospital canceled them during a brief destabilization of its oxygen supply.

The hospital issued a Mini-Disaster Alert Tuesday morning and was diverting patients because of the lowered oxygen supply. Hospital officials told us Tuesday evening that the supply had been stabilized and patients were no longer being diverted. That remained the case Wednesday.

The hospital was largely running low on oxygen because of how much was needed to treat COVID patients. It had 77 coronavirus patients on Tuesday. It still had 74 on Wednesday.

