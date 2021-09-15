Advertisement

UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark evaluating non-emergent surgeries case-by-case

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is now evaluating non-emergent surgeries on a case-by-case basis, after the hospital canceled them during a brief destabilization of its oxygen supply.

The hospital issued a Mini-Disaster Alert Tuesday morning and was diverting patients because of the lowered oxygen supply. Hospital officials told us Tuesday evening that the supply had been stabilized and patients were no longer being diverted. That remained the case Wednesday.

The hospital was largely running low on oxygen because of how much was needed to treat COVID patients. It had 77 coronavirus patients on Tuesday. It still had 74 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case
Firefighters say a house on Tower Road is ruined by a fire Monday.
House on Tower Road ruined by fire
Brittany Cunningham obit
Obituary: Cunningham, Brittany

Latest News

Council approves seeking bids for Point Park Marketplace building
Small group of Parkersburg South band seniors mentoring underclassmen for the future
Small group of Parkersburg South band seniors mentoring underclassmen for the future
Bridge Day is scheduled for October 16.
Bridge Day will proceed as planned
https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | ‘We are dealing with a disease attacking the unvaccinated’