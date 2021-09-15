Advertisement

Wood County Schools report fewer cases, quarantines this week

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s superintendent of schools says the number of students having to quarantine is decreasing.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook gave that report Tuesday night to the board of education.

Hosaflook says, on September 7, there were 841 students and 16 staff in quarantine. By Tuesday, that number was down to 447 students and 10 staff.

On September 7, there were 143 reported active COVID-19 cases. That number was down to 111 Tuesday.

Hosaflook adds other county school systems he’s spoken to are having larger problems.

”I know I talked to various superintendents and they’re still in 1,300-1,400 quarantine because they just issued mask (orders), which takes about a week to kick in because of previous contact tracing,” Hosaflook told the board. “These are school districts with just 6,000 students.”

The board of education issued a mask requirement policy at the end of August. People on both sides of the mask mandate issue spoke again at Tuesday night’s meeting, though not as many as the number of people who have spoken at previous meetings. Of the five people who spoke at the board’s public comment session, four spoke on the mask and vaccination issue.

All but two of West Virginia’s 55 counties have issued mask mandates.

