Grand Jury clears Parkersburg officer in Oakwood Village shooting

(WDBJ)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury said Thursday a Parkersburg police officer was justified in firing the shot that killed a man on May 23.

According to a Report of the Grand Jury, Rufus Ramsey aggressively approached Officer M. Stewart while wielding a meat cleaver that the officer had repeatedly told him to drop. As Ramsey came toward Stewart, the officer fired his gun once, hitting and killing Ramsey.

The Grand Jury was shown evidence by case’s lead investigator, witness statements and a completed report.

After considering the facts of the case, the Grand Jury decided Officer Stewart’s actions were justified and that the officer would not be criminally charged.

Ramsey had allegedly broken into an apartment at Oakwood Village and assaulted a woman inside with the meat cleaver. She was left with multiple stab wounds.

