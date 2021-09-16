Advertisement

“The Hallelujah Girls” opens at Actors Guild of Parkersburg this weekend

Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Actors Guild of Parkersburg(Zach Shrivers)
By Kurtis Brown
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been a big week in entertainment. Live theatre has returned on Broadway and in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This weekend, the Actors Guild of Parkersburg is opening its first full show since the pandemic.

It’s a comedy called “The Hallelujah Girls.”

“Personally, I think this is the show to reopen with, because it’s talking about starting again...” Director Jean Newton said. “It’s just light fun... it’s a good way to say, ‘OK. It’s a new beginning for all of us now. We have to move forward.’”

The Actor’s Guild is facing financial pressures and officials hope the show will help change their luck.

Opening night is Friday and the show runs through October 2nd.

For more information, you can go to the theatre’s website.

