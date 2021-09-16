“Mass inmate disturbance” reported in SEORJ

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities in Nelsonville, Ohio are working to control what they call a “mass inmate disturbance” at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

A news release from the City of Nelsonville said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The news release also said the trouble has been contained to the jail and is “being cleaned up.”

Officials have asked the public to refrain from calling the jail or local authorities to ask questions about the incident.

No other information has been released, but city officials said more would be when it becomes available.

