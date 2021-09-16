Advertisement

Obituary: Baker, Michelle Wilson

Michelle Baker obit
Michelle Baker obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Michelle Wilson Baker, 51, of Belpre passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born May 27, 1970, in Denver Colorado a daughter of the late Delmas Gene Wilson and Darlene Emerick Driggers.

Michelle graduated from Marietta High School in 1988.  She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren and her trips to Florida.

On April 22, 1992, she married Bobby Baker who survives with children:  Adam Baker, Dustin (Morgan) Baker and Autumn Baker; grandchildren:  Tristen Tolle, Braylon James Smith, Rickie Sergent, Raegan Sergent, Zoey Lynn Michelle Davis and Kya Kay.  She is also survived by her sisters Paula Wilson Petry and Andrea Lent, brothers:  Christopher Daniel Mercer, Christopher Gene Wilson and David Hartshorn, parents-in-law, Louis and Doisha Baker daughter-in-law Leah Tolle Smith.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Smith and grandson, Andrew Joseph Baker and her father.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Sept. 20) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by burial in Lund Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4 until 8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

