Obituary: Balderson, Carl

Carl Balderson, Sr., 89, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born October 8, 1931 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Thomas W. and Leetah Round Balderson.

Carl grew up and lived most of his life in Parkersburg. At a young age, Carl developed an honorable work ethic with his first job delivering newspapers and ice in his community. Carl eventually worked in concrete and started his own business, Balderson & Sons Construction, which continued for 50+ years.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for forty years after giving his heart to the Lord at a Crossroads retreat. Carl worked tirelessly for the church, whether it was cooking pancakes or maintenance of the church building. He did it all because of his love for God and his church family. Carl loved Christian music and mostly loved the music played by Steve Kimes. Carl never missed an opportunity to pray and you knew that his prayers were from the heart.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Audrey Beckett Balderson; son, Russell (Connie) Balderson; daughter-in-law, Diane Brown Balderson; granddaughter, Stephanie (Dennis) Levreau; sisters-in-law, Marie Balderson and Carolyn Stutler; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Carl “Buss” Balderson, Jr.; brothers, Raymond and Leon Balderson; sisters, Velma Metz, Genevieve Watkins, Esther Battin, Lusta Martin and Amalie McGary; two infant siblings; and father and mother-in-law, James M. and Oza A. Allred Beckett.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 10th and Thomas Street, Parkersburg with Rev. Gage Rewerts and Pastor Chuck Furbee officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 – 8 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg and 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Tributes may be shared with the family at vaughankimes.com

