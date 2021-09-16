Obituary: Canterbury, Darlena Mae Casdorph

Darlena Mae Casdorph Canterbury, 90 of Williamstown, WV. passed away September 15, 2021 at her residence.

She was born March 25, 1931 in the community of Snow Hill, Charleston, WV.

She was a Homemaker and enjoyed quilting and flower gardening. She is survived by her children, Jane Igo (Alfred) of Williamstown, Joan Brodt (James) of Clover, WV. Michael Canterbury of Charleston, WV. Her sister, Mary Van Williams of South Charleston, WV. and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester M. Canterbury; Her sisters, Doris Pauley, Beatrice Priecko and Barbara Kennedy. Her brothers, Kenneth, Curtis and Keith Casdorph.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at the Montgomery Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

