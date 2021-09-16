Obituary: Lynch, Michael Eugene

Michael Eugene Lynch, Sr., 66, of Parkersburg WV, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Michael attended Wirt County High School, earning a GED. He worked as a foreman of a lawn care service in North Carolina. He spent spare time working on cars and anything that was connected to cars – from racing to tearing them apart and putting them back together.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rheta Fore Lynch and his nephew Jason Edwards.

He is survived by his children Michael Lynch, Jr., Richard Lynch, Michelle Williams, Katrina Gant-Gibson, Brandon Keith and Kaitlyn Keith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings Teresa Edwards and Charles Lynch, Jr. and his dogs, which were his pride and joy, Abigail, Maggie and Cocoa.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no formal service. He will be interred next to his parents at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Michael’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Matheny Whited Funeral was honored to assist the family.

