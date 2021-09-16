Advertisement

Obituary: McDaniel, Jennifer L.

Jennifer McDaniel obit
Jennifer McDaniel obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jennifer L. McDaniel, 57, of Parkersburg died September 14, 2021 at Parkersburg Care Center on Gihon.

She was born April 23, 1964, a daughter to  Vonnie Lucille Allen McDaniel and the late Ronald Ivan McDaniel. Jennifer worked as a Caregiver for Home Health and loved karaoke, NASCAR racing, and WVU Football.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her brothers Josh McDaniel (Kristi) and Joe McDaniel (Sarah), and her nieces/nephews Noah, Makayla, Lucas, Chuck, and Ty.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald.

Services for Jennifer will be held Saturday, September 18, at 5pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, Pastor Daniel Golden officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm the same day.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

