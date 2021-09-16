Obituary: Smith, Nina

Nina M. Smith, 87, of Elizabeth, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

She was born December 12, 1933, in Wood County, WV a daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Holbert. Nina was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, traveling to the Amish country, going to the mountains and most of all spending time with her family. She attended Merrill’s Chapel Church.

She is survived by two children, Iva Jean McKinley (Jim) of Ravenswood, WV and Frank Smith (Angelina) of Walker, WV; grandchildren Abigail, Anna and Leah McKinley, Erik Smith (Lindsey), Bryan Smith (Jessica), Kayla and Dakota Scott; and great-grandchildren Zoey, Kaleb, Jackson, Hadley, Cooper and Colton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Iven E. Smith; daughter, Susan E. Smith; and son, Eric Smith.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with Lloyd Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Funeral Home.

