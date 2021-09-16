Advertisement

Obituary: Summers, Adam

Adam Summers obit
Adam Summers obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Adam Summers, 54, of Belpre, Ohio died on September 15, 2021 at the WVU Medical Center in Parkersburg.

He was born on April 29, 1967 and was the son of Robert Michael Summers of Little Hocking, Ohio and Waymuth Ann Moore Summers of Parkersburg, WV. He was working for the Camden Clark, WVU Medicine.

Adam was well know and well loved mainly due to his unique ability to make everyone that he came into contact with feel special, whether it was his contagious smile, his joyous laughter, words of encouragement, or one of his famous nick names that he would come up with. One way or another Adam had a way to make you feel special and loved.

Adam was a loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend the world is a darker place without him but Heaven is a brighter place with him. He is survived by his mother W. Ann Moore, father, Robert (Michelle) Summers, 2 brothers, Aaron (Cheryl) Summers, Jared Summers, three sisters, Natausha Steed, Ashley Summers, Sarah Summers, nieces and nephews, Amira Summers, McKenzie Stanley, Danielle Steed, Nathaniel Steed, Ryan Tucker, Kyson Tucker, Brayden States. great nieces and nephews, Myra Stanley, Rowan Jarvis, Piolet Jarvis, Kensley Knight, and Mara Toncray. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was injured in a four vehicle wreck on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Charges expected after Tuesday morning wreck on Grand Central Avenue
Standoff generic image
Parkersburg man arrested after standoff with authorities
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
Police chase
Motorcyclist charged after leading authorities on chase
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lynch, Michael Eugene
Carl Balderson obit
Obituary: Balderson, Carl
Michelle Reck obit
ObituaryL Reck, Michelle Renee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Boyer, Michael W.