Obituary: Summers, Adam

Robert Adam Summers, 54, of Belpre, Ohio died on September 15, 2021 at the WVU Medical Center in Parkersburg.

He was born on April 29, 1967 and was the son of Robert Michael Summers of Little Hocking, Ohio and Waymuth Ann Moore Summers of Parkersburg, WV. He was working for the Camden Clark, WVU Medicine.

Adam was well know and well loved mainly due to his unique ability to make everyone that he came into contact with feel special, whether it was his contagious smile, his joyous laughter, words of encouragement, or one of his famous nick names that he would come up with. One way or another Adam had a way to make you feel special and loved.

Adam was a loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend the world is a darker place without him but Heaven is a brighter place with him. He is survived by his mother W. Ann Moore, father, Robert (Michelle) Summers, 2 brothers, Aaron (Cheryl) Summers, Jared Summers, three sisters, Natausha Steed, Ashley Summers, Sarah Summers, nieces and nephews, Amira Summers, McKenzie Stanley, Danielle Steed, Nathaniel Steed, Ryan Tucker, Kyson Tucker, Brayden States. great nieces and nephews, Myra Stanley, Rowan Jarvis, Piolet Jarvis, Kensley Knight, and Mara Toncray. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.