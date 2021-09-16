Obituary: Twyman, Gary

Gary Lee Twyman, 64 of Parkersburg passed away September 10, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Lawrence Edwin and Edna Margaret Kinney Twyman.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had been employed for over 20 years at the Mountaineer Family restaurant and had also worked at the Marietta Walmart.

He enjoyed fishing, riding his bike, playing poker and shooting pool.

He is survived by his sons, Joshua Twyman of Newport News, VA. Rodney Twyman of Huntington, WV. Todd Twyman of Parkersburg and Tyler Twyman of Vienna, WV.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Bungard. There will be no visitation or services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

