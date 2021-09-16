Obituary: Welch, George

George Allen Welch, 68 of Coolville, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away September 13, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born July 31, 1953 in Ward, WV, a son of the late James R. and Mary E. Gunnoe Welch.

George was a retired mechanic from DuPont where he worked for over 32 years. He was a faithful member of The Rock Family Worship Center where he was very active. He held the title “Special Projects Coordinator” and worked endlessly on every maintenance project at the church. He was also active in the meal program at the Latrobe Street Mission where he made his famous “pulled pork”.

George was a sportsman who enjoyed being outdoors hunting and shooting. He was an avid Trapshooter and participated in numerous State Shoots through his membership in the Amateur Trapshooting Association, both state and national. He was the President of the River City Runners and Walkers Club and Race Coordinator of the Winter Series Races.

George was a kind man who dedicated his time to others. Whether it was the Church, making summer sausage for a friend, or a race event, he always devoted his time for others. He will be missed by all.

Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Marlene Kincaid Welch, son Mark Welch and his wife Amber of Parkersburg, daughter Mary Beth Wilson and her husband Dan of Parkersburg, four grandchildren: Cooper and Harper Welch and Victoria and Abigail Wilson, and three sisters: Pauline Thewlis of Statesville, NC, Rosalie Lilly of Cross Lanes and Sylvia Hartwell of St. Albans.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Mitchell Clayton, James E., Sam and David Welch.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11AM at The Rock Family Worship Center with Pastor David Chisholm officiating. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidz World Learning Center c/o The Rock 1305 37th St. Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

