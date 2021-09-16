Obituary: Wilson, Rebecca

Rebecca D. “Becky” Wilson, 75, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Willows Nursing Facility.

She was born May 7, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Charles Austin and Mable Jean Garrett Broadwater.

Becky was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She had previously worked at the Dils Department Store and was a beautician. Becky was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.

She is survived by one brother, Mark Broadwater (Terri) of Vienna; nephew, Tyler Broadwater (Sarah); niece, Taylor Broadwater; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Cindy Eakle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

