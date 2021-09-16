Advertisement

Obituary: Woodyard, Betty J.

Betty Woodyard obit
Betty Woodyard obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Betty Jo Woodyard, 75, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Stonerise Eagle Pointe.

Betty was born December 21, 1945 in Wood County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Virgil J. and Irene V. Willis Tinney.

She was a 1963 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired as manager with the local 7 Eleven stores after 30 years of service. Betty was an animal lover and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading and tending to her rose garden.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Christy A. Tinney of Parkersburg; a step-daughter, Barbara Woodyard of Vienna; a sister, Susie Province of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Charli Burke and Veronica Holbert; four great-grandchildren, Callie Mitchell, Camrie Blosser, Sawyer Burke and Kimber Holbert; a nephew, Gary (Tracey) Province and their son, Tony; and a niece, Brandi (Doug) Ledsome and their son, Joey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger E. Woodyard; and a brother, Virgil J. Tinney, Jr.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 3 – 5 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg.

Tributes may be shared online with the family at vaughankimes.com

