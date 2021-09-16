ObituaryL Reck, Michelle Renee

Michelle Renee Reck, 52 of Vienna, passed away September 14, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 21, 1969 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late William M. Minear and Donna Joan Cress Fleak.

Michelle worked as a case manager for Westbrook Health Services, a Mail Carrier for the USPS and Nail Tech for Sue McCloy. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Surviving is her daughter Corell Reck, stepson Cody Reck, brother Michael Minear II, stepmother Deborah Minear, stepbrothers: Kelly, James and Jeffrey Minear and nieces: Nikki Minear and Ashley Ward.

There will be no funeral services. A time of gathering for family and friends will be Friday September 17, 2021, 4-7PM at Grace Baptist Church 55 Rosemar Road Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

