Advertisement

Ohio Redistricting Commission approves four-year map

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio has failed to reach the bipartisan consensus necessary to pass a 10-year map of state legislative districts based on 2020 census totals.

After hours of negotiations ahead of a deadline at midnight Wednesday, the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new district boundaries purely along party lines, which means the map will last for only four years.

The two Democrats on the panel maligned the GOP-drawn map as an unfair and arrogant thwarting of Ohio voters’ wishes.

Legal challenges are expected.

Republicans who drew the final map said they worked to incorporate Democrats’ requests.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was injured in a four vehicle wreck on Grand Central Avenue Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Charges expected after Tuesday morning wreck on Grand Central Avenue
Standoff generic image
Parkersburg man arrested after standoff with authorities
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark says low O2 supply situation is stabilized
Police chase
Motorcyclist charged after leading authorities on chase
A vehicular crash on Grand Central Avenue leaves one person in the hospital.
One hurt in wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

WMOA celebrates 75th anniversary.
WMOA celebrates 75th anniversary
Riverfest planned for this weekend
Vaccine vial and syringe.
West Virginia Attorney General explains opinion on vaccines
Council approves seeking bids for Point Park Marketplace building