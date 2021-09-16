Ohio Redistricting Commission approves four-year map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio has failed to reach the bipartisan consensus necessary to pass a 10-year map of state legislative districts based on 2020 census totals.

After hours of negotiations ahead of a deadline at midnight Wednesday, the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new district boundaries purely along party lines, which means the map will last for only four years.

The two Democrats on the panel maligned the GOP-drawn map as an unfair and arrogant thwarting of Ohio voters’ wishes.

Legal challenges are expected.

Republicans who drew the final map said they worked to incorporate Democrats’ requests.

