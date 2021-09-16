Advertisement

Structure fire reported on Camden Avenue

By Samantha Cavalli and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department and EMS are responding to the 2800 block of Camden Avenue for a reported structure fire.

Authorities say that the apartment unit suffered some minor damage.

The call came in around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities say that the fire was put out within five minutes of the call time.

The Parkersburg fire department and police department were on scene.

Officials say that the occupants of the apartment got out safely.

