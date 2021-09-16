Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman accused of killing father and fiancée indicted for murder

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with murder after shooting her father and fiancé.
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with murder after shooting her father and fiancé.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has indicted a Williamstown woman on two counts of murder.

Hillary Dennison was arrested earlier this year in the shooting deaths of her father, Harold Dennison, and her fiancée, Beau Wasmer, on Sunshine Mountain Road.

The shooting happened on February 28.

According to a criminal complaint, Hillary Dennison admitted in an interview to shooting at her father, which resulted in the deaths of both men.

In addition to her murder charges, the grand jury indicted Dennison on one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Dennison was denied bond during arraignment and is still in the North Central Regional Jail.

