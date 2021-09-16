West Virginia Redistricting Committee encouraging public input at meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting is meeting tonight in Parkersburg and is asking for the public’s input on proposed redistricting plans.

The meeting takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the Judge Black Courthouse Annex in Parkersburg. Bill Anderson, who is a member of the House of Delegates representing District 8, says the West Virginia Constitution requires the Legislature to use census data to redraw district lines every 10 years to reflect any population changes. Anderson says there are some expected changes for Wood County that people should know about.

“The Redistricting Committee will come up with recommendations on how to reduce our Congressional Delegation from three to two because we are only going to have two representatives effective the next election in the national Congress in Washington D.C,” Anderson said.

“And the other thing locally, we will be dividing up what is now the three-member 10th Delegate District into three separate single-member districts”

Due to the delay in the federal government releasing Census data, specific population numbers will not be available at the meeting and the Committee will not be presenting any proposed maps. Anderson says he encourages the public to attend the meeting and share their concerns, suggestions, or opinions before the committee before the district changes are put into place next month.

