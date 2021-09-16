Advertisement

WMOA celebrates 75th anniversary

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On September 15 at 7:58 a.m. in 1946, WMOA aired its first broadcast out of a garage in Williamstown, West Virginia.

You might remember them operating in the basement of the Lafayette Hotel or where they are currently are now on top of Harmar Hill.

There are pictures posted on WMOA’s Facebook page from over the years in honor of its anniversary. WTAP plans to air a This is Home feature on the radio station soon.

